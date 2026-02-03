$17.6M ‘Flyghtwood Landings’ expansion the latest in former UD Flyer Chris Wright’s vision for Trotwood

The U1 Flyght Dome is a “sports bubble.” The air-supported structure with an inflated roof serves as a sports hub, complete with 70x70 yards of turf for sports like soccer and lacrosse, and 30,000 square feet of hardwood floors for sports like basketball, volleyball, pickleball and weight lifting.

Now, Wright wants to expand on the same 32-acre site. He recently announced plans to create Flyghtwood Landings, a multi-purpose entertainment district featuring a food truck park, year-round vendors, leasing spaces, festivals and more.

The district will be called the Flyghtwood Sports Life and Leadership Campus and will “serve as a cornerstone for the economic and social revitalization of Trotwood and its surrounding communities,” project organizers wrote in its Dayton Regional Priority Development and Advocacy funding application submitted to the Dayton Development Coalition.

“Currently, Trotwood faces significant challenges as a designated food desert and an area lacking essential community resources, including safe, accessible spaces for youth and families. The creation of this campus will not only provide a vibrant hub for sports, education, and leadership development but will also catalyze local economic growth,” the application reads. “By attracting complementary businesses such as restaurants, hotels, and retail establishments, the project will generate new employment opportunities, stimulate entrepreneurship, and foster sustainable community development throughout the region.”

Wright’s The Wright Way Foundation is requesting $950,000 in PDAC funding to go toward developing “safe, inclusive spaces for youth while expanding programs and events that attract visitors, stimulate local business activity, and strengthen the regional economy.”

“The Flyghtwood Campus hosts local to international events that drive tourism and economic growth to the region,” the application continues. “We reinvest back in the community through our four pillars: education, mental health, character development, and athletics, creating a national model for community stabilization.”