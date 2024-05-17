18-year-old killed in rollover ATV crash in Darke County

A preliminary investigation revealed Damian Bruns was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR in a field when he lost control and the ATV rolled multiple times, according to the sheriff’s Office. Bruns and his passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Bradford, were treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

Ansonia rescue took the woman to Wayne HealthCare with non-life-threatening injuries. CareFlight flew Bruns to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Neither Bruns nor his passenger were reportedly wearing helmets or seat belts at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.