197 townhomes proposed for farmland in Huber Heights

The commercial outlots on the property will front Executive Boulevard, according to planning commission documents.

The development will have two entrances from Executive Boulevard, which will be aligned and spaced in a way to prevent traffic conflict points based on a traffic study, the documents say. As commercial spaces are developed, sidewalks along the north side of Executive Boulevard will be constructed to provide pedestrian connections to the amenities near and along Executive Boulevard.

No commercial uses for the five outlots have been specified within the planning documents, however, the planning commission did provide a list of operations that will not be permitted. That includes filling stations, sweepstakes cafes, convenience stores, self-storage facilities and car washes.