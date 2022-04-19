197 townhomes proposed for farmland in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A developer has plans to construct a subdivision of 197 townhome apartments, along with five commercial outlots, on a parcel of farmland on Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights.
Huber Heights planning commission in March recommended approving a request by Horizon Line Development to rezone 43 acres of vacant land, located at 7125 Executive Blvd., from planned employment park to planned mixed use. The rezoning request, along with the developer’s basic development plan, will be presented to city council for a vote during its April 25 meeting.
This project is one of several developments currently in the works throughout Huber Heights, making it the region’s fastest-growing suburb.
Upcoming developments include The Hayden, a $30 million project to construct 192 apartment units within six buildings at 5599 Huber Road; construction of a truck stop, fueling center, diesel repair facility and convenience store on Ohio 235 across from Center Point 70 Boulevard; a $40 million revitalization project for the former Marian Meadows Shopping Center; a proposed Warped Wing location at 6602 Executive Blvd.; and an $11 million library project on Brandt Pike.
The proposed new Horizon Line Development is located west of Carriage Hill MetroPark, and just north of Meijer. Horizon Line couldn’t be reached for comment.
The commercial outlots on the property will front Executive Boulevard, according to planning commission documents.
The development will have two entrances from Executive Boulevard, which will be aligned and spaced in a way to prevent traffic conflict points based on a traffic study, the documents say. As commercial spaces are developed, sidewalks along the north side of Executive Boulevard will be constructed to provide pedestrian connections to the amenities near and along Executive Boulevard.
No commercial uses for the five outlots have been specified within the planning documents, however, the planning commission did provide a list of operations that will not be permitted. That includes filling stations, sweepstakes cafes, convenience stores, self-storage facilities and car washes.
