$1M bond set for Warren County man who shot at deputy

Runion was wounded several times Feb. 15 after deputy Sara Vaught fired several shots in her defense after he took a shot at her while she was making a welfare check on him at the request of his family.

A doorbell camera captured the split-second actions of Vaught after Runion allegedly fired his weapon at her.

The video appears to show that Vaught tried a few times to get someone to open the door before a handgun is pointed out the door and a shot is fired at her as she ducked on the front porch.

Warren County Sheriff's Deputy Sara Vaught comes face to face with a handgun while making a welfare check on a Deerfield Twp. resident just seconds after firing a shot at her. She returned fire with five shots wounding the suspect, Lance C. Runion. He is being held in the Warren County jail under a $1 million bond. Vaught is back on full-duty. CONTRIBUTED/WARREN COUNTY

Vaught fires five shots, the video shows. Three backup officers went into the house with weapons drawn and secured Runion.

Runion was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he recovered from his gunshot wounds. He was booked into jail March 6 after being released from the hospital.

Vaught was not injured and recently returned to full duty, Riley said.