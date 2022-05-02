$1M in federal funding set aside for Greene County nonprofits called a ‘supercharger’

Explore Greene County trade school will give those recovering from addiction a second chance

With the grants, the county is looking for projects that will positively impact the most people in a sustainable way.

“It has to be a plan that they can put in place that will allow it to grow, and support itself as time goes on,” he said.

Koogler added that the one-time funds may “fast-track” projects for nonprofits, which often operate on tighter margins.

“This is jump-starting things, putting them on a supercharger,” he said. “Things that maybe would take 10 years to accomplish, we hope to accomplish in 12 months or 24 months.”

Prior to the grants, the county committed $9.6 million for expanding broadband internet and $10 million in “revenue replacement” for funds that are going toward a new county jail. There’s also $110,000 toward supplementing COVID contact tracing in schools, and $250,000 in consulting.

If all the grant requests are approved, the county will have $3.125 million in ARPA funds remaining to potentially put into other nonprofit grants or internal projects, per the county’s current draft spending plan. All funds must be spent by 2026.