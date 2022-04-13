Greene County commissioners to vote on $7.3 million in ARPA projects

“(The) commissioners want to make expenditures that will impact as many people as possible across the county with these one-time federal dollars. We think these projects do just that,” Huddleson said via email.

Several other nonprofits have placed grant requests for ARPA dollars, including United Way of Greater Dayton, Glen Helen, Michael’s House in Fairborn, and Wright State’s Boonshoft School of Medicine.

Of Greene County’s $33 million in ARPA funding, the county had already committed about $20 million. The two big amounts were $9.6 million for expanding broadband internet and $10 million in “revenue replacement” for funds that are going toward a new county jail. There’s also $110,000 toward supplementing COVID contact tracing in schools, and $250,000 in consulting.

If all the grant requests are approved, the county will have $3.125 million in ARPA funds remaining to potentially put into other nonprofit grants or internal projects, per the county’s current draft spending plan. All funds must be spent by 2026.