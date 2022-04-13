Greene County commissioners to vote on $7.3 million in ARPA projects

The Greene County commission is expected to approve about $7.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars Thursday to fund 12 different internal county projects and nonprofit grants.
The largest proposed dollar amount is $2.5 million for Greene County Sanitary Engineering to upgrade a 20-year-old communication system for remote water and sewer assets, according to county administrator Brandon Huddleson.
Three other items hit the $1 million mark, including $1.1 million for Greene County’s Family Violence Prevention Center to establish a Rape Crisis Center for women escaping domestic violence. Nonprofit group Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative would receive $1 million, and another $1 million would go to the Athletes in Action nonprofit for a water line extension.
Other proposed projects include $700,000 for a “one-stop permit program” serving several county departments, $435,000 for document imaging and e-filing systems for the Clerk of Courts, $250,000 for Animal Control for an additional shelter wing for better separation of stray, adoptable, and quarantining animals, and $200,000 for stormwater control.
Xenia homeless shelter Bridges of Hope would also receive $374,000 to establish a daytime shelter. The rest of the money Is listed for smaller projects — $40,000 to the County Engineer for electronic facility locks, $11,000 for laptops and remote access tech for Greene County Probate Court, and $8,000 for audiovisual upgrades for the Commissioners’ meeting chambers.
“(The) commissioners want to make expenditures that will impact as many people as possible across the county with these one-time federal dollars. We think these projects do just that,” Huddleson said via email.
Several other nonprofits have placed grant requests for ARPA dollars, including United Way of Greater Dayton, Glen Helen, Michael’s House in Fairborn, and Wright State’s Boonshoft School of Medicine.
Of Greene County’s $33 million in ARPA funding, the county had already committed about $20 million. The two big amounts were $9.6 million for expanding broadband internet and $10 million in “revenue replacement” for funds that are going toward a new county jail. There’s also $110,000 toward supplementing COVID contact tracing in schools, and $250,000 in consulting.
If all the grant requests are approved, the county will have $3.125 million in ARPA funds remaining to potentially put into other nonprofit grants or internal projects, per the county’s current draft spending plan. All funds must be spent by 2026.
