$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Englewood Meijer

The Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Shell gas station, 1543 Moorefield Road. It also was an auto pick, and matched all but one number.

The next Powerball drawing is 11 p.m. Wednesday, with a jackpot of $730 million.

The Englewood and Springfield retailers will receive $1,000 bonuses for selling the $1 million ticket.

Each ticket holder has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize; however, neither winner has done so.