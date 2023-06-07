2 charged with murder in Dayton shooting that killed 1, injured 4

“At this same time, Jones and Pate pull out guns and start shooting at (the apartment residents),” an affidavit read. “While Jones, Pate and the other male wearing the mask are fleeing the apartment, all three are shot.”

Jones was pronounced dead in the hallway. He was 38 years old.

Video from outside the apartment building showed Davis, Pate and the unknown man leave out the backdoor and get into a white SUV, according to court records. The vehicle fled the scene. Dayton police reportedly tried to stop the SUV, but it continue to flee.

Police chased the SUV for approximately two minutes until it stopped outside Miami Valley Hospital.

Both residents of the apartment were also shot, according to court records. The Dayton Fire Department transported the man and woman to Miami Valley Hospital.

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said Monday a large amount of drugs, mainly marijuana and marijuana-type products, were recovered at the apartment.