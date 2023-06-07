2 charged with murder in Dayton shooting that killed 1, injured 4

Two men are facing multiple murder and felonious assault charges following a shooting in Dayton on Sunday in which one man died and four people were injured.
Riyadh Pate, 19, and Lawrence Davis, 22, are facing two counts each of murder and aggravated burglary, four counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Davis was also charged with a fifth count of felonious assault.
Pate, Davis, Kevin Jones and another unidentified person drove to a Superior Avenue apartment Sunday evening and met with a man and woman inside. Pate and Jones went in first, and Davis and the unknown person arrived about two minutes later, according to an affidavit.
The man inside the apartment told police a male wearing mask ran into the apartment and starting shooting at him, according to court documents. The woman reportedly picked up a gun and fired back at the masked man.
“At this same time, Jones and Pate pull out guns and start shooting at (the apartment residents),” an affidavit read. “While Jones, Pate and the other male wearing the mask are fleeing the apartment, all three are shot.”
Jones was pronounced dead in the hallway. He was 38 years old.
Video from outside the apartment building showed Davis, Pate and the unknown man leave out the backdoor and get into a white SUV, according to court records. The vehicle fled the scene. Dayton police reportedly tried to stop the SUV, but it continue to flee.
Police chased the SUV for approximately two minutes until it stopped outside Miami Valley Hospital.
Both residents of the apartment were also shot, according to court records. The Dayton Fire Department transported the man and woman to Miami Valley Hospital.
Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said Monday a large amount of drugs, mainly marijuana and marijuana-type products, were recovered at the apartment.
