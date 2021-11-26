dayton-daily-news logo
2 critically injured in Thanksgiving crash in Butler Twp.

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
52 minutes ago

Two people were critically injured in a Thanksgiving crash in Butler Twp,. that sent four people to local hospitals.

The crash between a pickup truck and car was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Pike and Stonequarry Road.

Two crash victims with critical injuries had to be extricated from one of the vehicles, and two other people suffered injuries that were apparently minor, according to a release from the Butler Township Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jen Balduf
