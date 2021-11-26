2 critically injured in Thanksgiving crash in Butler Twp.

Two people were critically injured in a Thanksgiving crash in Butler Twp,. that sent four people to local hospitals.
The crash between a pickup truck and car was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Pike and Stonequarry Road.
Two crash victims with critical injuries had to be extricated from one of the vehicles, and two other people suffered injuries that were apparently minor, according to a release from the Butler Township Police Department.
The crash remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
Former commissioner, Beavercreek mayor Bob Glaser dies
2
More than 9,100 new COVID cases reported in Ohio over last 2 days
3
Dayton gets OK to demolish vacant building that has Wright Brothers...
4
Dayton’s Zion Baptist Church to hold 150th anniversary celebration
5
Warren County woman helps single mothers survive and thrive
About the Author