4 injured in double rollover crash on I-75 in Moraine

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
27 minutes ago

Four people were injured on Thanksgiving following a double rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Moraine.

The crash between a pickup truck and older model Jeep was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on northbound I-75 near Dryden Road, said Moraine police Sgt. Brooks Thompson.

Explore2 critically injured in Thanksgiving crash in Butler Twp.

“The at-fault driver lost control, over-corrected, caused both vehicles to collide and both to roll onto their tops,” he said.

The highway was shut down for about five hours.

A crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

It was drizzling, but Thompson said he did not believe the weather was a factor.

There were three people riding in each vehicle. Of those injured, two suffered head injuries but the severity is not known. A third person broke a leg, Thompson said, and two people were not injured. It’s not clear what injuries the fourth person suffered.

