2 dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp.

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash at the intersection of State Route 48 and Philadelphia Drive around 9:06 p.m., according to the patrol.

A 31-year-old woman turned left onto Philadelphia Drive from northbound State Route 48 when her vehicle was struck by a 2017 Polaris Slingshot driven by Norman, OSHP said.

Norman and Weatherby, his passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to transported to Kettering Health Dayton with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison Township Fire Department assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing, and the determination of charges related to the incident will be made upon the conclusion of the investigation,” OSHP said.