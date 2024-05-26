2 dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp.

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. on Saturday night.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 58-year-old Shawn Norman from Dayton and Clarence Weatherby, 67, of Dayton.

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash at the intersection of State Route 48 and Philadelphia Drive around 9:06 p.m., according to the patrol.

A 31-year-old woman turned left onto Philadelphia Drive from northbound State Route 48 when her vehicle was struck by a 2017 Polaris Slingshot driven by Norman, OSHP said.

Norman and Weatherby, his passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to transported to Kettering Health Dayton with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Harrison Township Fire Department assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing, and the determination of charges related to the incident will be made upon the conclusion of the investigation,” OSHP said.

In Other News
1
Ava Vo: She spent four years in foster care. Now, she wants to help...
2
An intimate listening room experience: Showcase in the back gallery at...
3
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: These five seniors overcame the odds to graduate
4
Companions in transition: End-of-life doulas offer final comfort
5
Signs of healing at Wegerzyn Gardens 5 years after tornado destruction

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top