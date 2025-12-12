2 injured in shooting at Jefferson Twp. bar

A shooting that injured two people at a Jefferson Twp. bar early Friday morning is under investigation.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Napoleon’s at 4150 Germantown Pike at 2:02 a.m.
Deputies arrived and found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is handling the investigation.
