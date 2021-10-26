2 injuries reported in crash involving a school bus in Harrison Twp.

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning in Harrison Twp.
It’s not clear if there were any students on the bus or if the two injured were on the bus or other vehicle, according to a 911 dispatcher.
Additional details about the injuries are not available at this time.
The crash was reported at 7:06 a.m. at North Main Street and Turner Road.
We will update this story as more information is available.
