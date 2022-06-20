Lanes reopen on I-75 north following crash

All lanes on Interstate 75 have reopened following a single-vehicle crash near state Route 725.
No injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The left and middle lane were closed, an OSHP dispatcher said. The closures resulted in a delay of approximately 30 minutes according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OhGo.com map.
In Other News
1
Man dead after early morning shooting in Harrison Twp.
2
Senate bill on burn pits, Agent Orange could help local veterans
3
Keeping his legacy alive: ‘Dunbar brought humanity to the Black man’
4
East End nonprofit launching $6M expansion of anti-poverty work
5
Franklin first city to contract with Warren County for vehicle fleet...
About the Author