Man dead after early morning shooting in Harrison Twp.
Lanes reopen on I-75 north following crash

A single-vehicle crash on I-75 north near state Route 725 closed two lanes of the highway, resulting in travel delays. RICH GILLETTE / STAFF

Local News
Updated 49 minutes ago

All lanes on Interstate 75 have reopened following a single-vehicle crash near state Route 725.

No injuries were reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The left and middle lane were closed, an OSHP dispatcher said. The closures resulted in a delay of approximately 30 minutes according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OhGo.com map.

