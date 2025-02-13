2 men in hospital after head-on crash into Rumpke truck in Greenville Twp

The sheriff’s office said that on investigation, they found Robert L. Elisech, 39, of New Castle, Indiana was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on U.S. 127 when he went left of the center line and crashed head-on into a stopped 2024 Autocar Rumpke truck.

The driver of the Rumpke truck was inside the vehicle and working on collecting garbage at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

The Mobile Intensive Care Unit took Elisech to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said, while the driver of the Rumpke truck was taken to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office was joined at the scene by the Greenville Fire Department and Greenville Twp. Fire and Rescue.