2 Rusty Taco locations to launch new menu with items such as Mexican Custard, Street Corn Fritters

The new menu will launch at its Beavercreek location on March 3, followed by the Dayton location on March 10.

Smith said these two locations are the “perfect starting point to refine and gather feedback before a full launch this summer.”

New items on the menu will include:

Chicken Rolled Tacos (grilled chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado crema and mozzarella cheese rolled up and fried)

(grilled chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado crema and mozzarella cheese rolled up and fried) Street Corn Fritters (street corn and mozzarella cheese inside a fritter and drizzled with Baja sauce)

(street corn and mozzarella cheese inside a fritter and drizzled with Baja sauce) Sunrise Slammer Burrito (seasoned tater tots, chorizo, bacon, sausage, diced jalapeños, queso, breakfast aioli and American cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla)

The Morning Meat-Up Burrito (scrambled eggs, tater tots, brisket, ground beef, American cheese, sour cream, BBQ sauce and queso fresco wrapped in a flour tortilla)

(scrambled eggs, tater tots, brisket, ground beef, American cheese, sour cream, BBQ sauce and queso fresco wrapped in a flour tortilla) Mexican Custard (rich and creamy custard served with mix-ins such as cinnamon churro or espresso molasses cookie dough)

There will also be an expanded taco selection with new options for seafood, beef, pork, chicken and vegetarian tacos.

To encourage guests to try a variety of items, Rusty Taco is launching a Taco Bold Box where guests can get 12 tacos for $49.

MORE DETAILS

Rusty Taco is located at 2760 Towne Drive in Beavercreek and 1822 Brown St. in Dayton.

The first Rusty Taco location opened in Dallas, TX in 2010. The chain now has 35 locations across 12 states. For more information, visit rustytaco.com.