A new speakeasy in town requires a password for entry and is for those 25 and older

Owners Julie and David Ziemba were inspired to create a lounge for those 25 and up with a password required entry back in 2012.

“We were in Chicago and stumbled into a small, little jazz bar,” David Ziemba said.

With a love for traveling, they pulled ideas from the Chicago jazz bar, other night clubs and even cigar bars to create a space where sophistication and culinary artistry intertwine.

The couple previously owned Blue Note Bistro & Lounge in Miamisburg from 2015 to 2018, but sold it when Julie’s mother got sick.

“This is actually what we wanted to do in that beautiful 1928 bank,” Julie Ziemba said.

What to expect

Whisperz embodies the true essence of the speakeasy period with authentic Murano glass chandeliers from Italy, glassware from countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark and wallpaper from Singapore.

The lounge has nearly 85 different wines from all over the world, limited edition bourbon, handcrafted cocktails and much more.

Must-try cocktails include:

Nellie Jane (Grey Goose La Poire Vodka, ginger liqueur, pear nectar and candied ginger)

Doctor Dayton (Zacapa No. 23 Gran Reserva Rum, Absinthe, lime juice, orange juice and grenadine)

Spicy Paloma (21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice and club soda in a seasoned rim glass)

Mocktails, coffee and hot tea is available, as well as small plates and desserts. Favorite small plates include deviled eggs, prosciutto wrapped dates and the crab and shrimp roll.

A love for everything vintage

Julie has always been drawn to the prohibition-era, not only for the vintage style, but the mystery to it. The speakeasy is named after “Whisper Sisters” — women who ran secret underground bars during the Prohibition era.

The lounge is perfect for catch-ups or intimate gatherings with jazz and blues playing in the background. There will be occasional live music.

Guests are encouraged to wear business casual to evening elegance with athletic wear, jeans and baseball caps strongly discouraged.

The couple has plans to expand the lounge next door sometime this fall.

“I would love for people to be able to come in, forget they are in a strip mall (and) forget they are in West Carrollton,” Julie Ziemba said.

The best of both worlds

The couple also owns Miami Valley Sports Bar. Julie originally opened the bar 30 years ago with the help of her parents, who had owned Finnegan’s Pub in West Carrollton for 10 years.

Miami Valley Sports Bar features a game room, ping pong, 18 pool tables, 10 dart boards and much more.

Whisperz was a way for her to branch out into something that is more of her current style. She says she now has the “best of both worlds.”

MORE DETAILS

Whisperz Speakeasy, located at 926 Watertower Lane, is open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations are not required. The space is available on Sundays and Mondays for private parties.

The password required for entry is available on the lounge’s website.

For more information, call 937-312-4864 or visit thedrinkerys.com or the speakeasy’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@whisperzspeakeasy).