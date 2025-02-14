Dining in the dark? Unique experience ‘Beyond Sight’ is coming to downtown Dayton

“Dining in the Dark is more than just a meal — it’s an opportunity to step into someone else’s world and experience art, entertainment, and cuisine in a completely new way,” said Molly Brockman, founder of Beyond Vision Art. “Every ticket purchased brings us closer to creating a dedicated gallery space where visually impaired artists can showcase their work and experience the work of others.”

Who is Molly Brockman?

Brockman, a Dayton native, has hosted and participated in art shows and pop-up events throughout the region to showcase multi-sensory and tactile art over the last several years.

She lost most of her vision just over five years ago due to diabetic retinopathy. A surgery intended to restore some aspects of her vision took the rest of it away in late 2021. She now has light and dark perception in her right eye and is completely blind in her left eye.

“It has been really, really hard,” she previously said. “Having to relearn how to do everything is not easy.”

What to expect

This event will begin at 6 p.m. with a tactile art exhibition designed to be experienced through touch, accompanied by a cocktail hour.

Dinner will kick off at 7 p.m. with all guests being blindfolded as they navigate the first two courses of the meal — salad and chicken alfredo.

An episode of “In the Dark,” a television show about the mis-adventures of a young blind woman, will play in the background with audio descriptions to demonstrate how those that are visually impaired experience entertainment.

Blindfolds will be removed during the dessert course, followed by a comedy show headlined by Mark Chalifoux.

There will also be a silent auction featuring a hand carved wall clock made by Jim Morgan, a blind clock maker. Starting bid will be $200.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets for this event are $80 per person. To purchase, visit dinner.beyondvisionart.com.

For more information about Beyond Vision Art, visit beyondvisionart.com or the organization’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@beyondvisionart).