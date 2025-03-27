2 seriously injured in rollover crash in Dayton

Medics transported two people with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:31 p.m., a 2016 Nissan Altima was going east on Wyoming Street and approaching Cross Street when it went off the right side of the road, according to a Dayton police crash report.
The car hit the curb and then a utility pole before rolling onto its top.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, and passenger, a 30-year-old woman, were both taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
The woman was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
