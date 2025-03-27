Breaking: Former YWCA campus in Huber Heights sold at auction to owner with plans for residential assistant living

2 seriously injured in rollover crash in Dayton

Dayton Police investigate a accident on Wyoming Street, Tuesday, March 26, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Medics transported two people with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:31 p.m., a 2016 Nissan Altima was going east on Wyoming Street and approaching Cross Street when it went off the right side of the road, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The car hit the curb and then a utility pole before rolling onto its top.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, and passenger, a 30-year-old woman, were both taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

