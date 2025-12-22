2 shootings in Dayton leave man critically injured and woman in non-life-threatening condition

ajc.com

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Two separate shootings in Dayton on Friday left a man in critical condition and a woman injured.

At the first shooting location, crews responded to reports of a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds before 6:15 p.m. at the first block of Warder Street, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

Sheldon said police officers provided first aid including a tourniquet to the man, and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating this incident.

At the second shooting location, crews were dispatched to the 800 block of West Fairview Avenue on a report of a person shot before 10:30 p.m., according to Sheldon.

Sheldon said inside the house, police found a 47-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and crews gave her first aid including a tourniquet.

She was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Officers located multiple shell casings outside of the home and multiple bullet holes in the home,” Sheldon said. “Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.”

In Other News
1
New Dayton-area task force targeting organized retail theft leads to 5...
2
Defense secretary authorizes bonuses up to $25K for top civilian...
3
SWAT truck involved in morning crash in Harrison Twp.
4
Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting of Greenville woman
5
Shaping the American Dream one cut at a time

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.