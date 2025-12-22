2 shootings in Dayton leave man critically injured and woman in non-life-threatening condition

Sheldon said police officers provided first aid including a tourniquet to the man, and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating this incident.

At the second shooting location, crews were dispatched to the 800 block of West Fairview Avenue on a report of a person shot before 10:30 p.m., according to Sheldon.

Sheldon said inside the house, police found a 47-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and crews gave her first aid including a tourniquet.

She was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Officers located multiple shell casings outside of the home and multiple bullet holes in the home,” Sheldon said. “Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.”