2 shot at Dayton apartment building, suspect identified

Dayton police responded to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of Summit Square Drive just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found two people, a 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, shot, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon. The man had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police began first aid immediately.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The man is in critical condition, and the woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheldon said a suspect has been identified but didn’t provide additional details.

Police are continuing to investigate.