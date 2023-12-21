2 taken to hospital, 1 seriously injured in Darke County crash

A tan 2004 Ford Explorer traveling south on U.S. 127 hit a black 2018 Dodge Charger going west on Hollansburg-Sampson Road that failed to yield at a stop sign, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ford hit the Dodge’s passenger side, causing it to go off the side of the road and hit a utility pole. The Ford also hit the same pole.

The driver of a the Dodge, a 37-year-old Greenville man, was not wearing his seat belt and had to be removed from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. CareFlight transported him to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The 20-year-old Trotwood woman driving the Ford was taken to Wayne Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to sheriff’s deputies and CareFlight, the New Madison Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and Greenville Twp. Rescue responded to the scene.