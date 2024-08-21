BreakingNews
2 teens seriously injured after being thrown from ATV during crash in Dayton

Two teenagers were seriously injured, including a 15-year-old who is in critical condition, after an ATV hit a car in Dayton Tuesday.

The second teen, a 17-year-old, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton police.

Crews responded to the intersection of Litchfield and Forest Grove avenues around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a crash.

The ATV was going west on Forest Grove Avenue when it ran a stop sign and hit a car traveling north on Litchfield Avenue, according to police.

The two teens on the ATV were thrown from the vehicle. Neither were wearing a helmet.

Both were transported to the hospital.

No one in the car was injured.

Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

