2 teens seriously injured after being thrown from ATV during crash in Dayton

Two teenagers were seriously injured, including a 15-year-old who is in critical condition, after an ATV hit a car in Dayton Tuesday.
The second teen, a 17-year-old, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton police.
Crews responded to the intersection of Litchfield and Forest Grove avenues around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a crash.
The ATV was going west on Forest Grove Avenue when it ran a stop sign and hit a car traveling north on Litchfield Avenue, according to police.
The two teens on the ATV were thrown from the vehicle. Neither were wearing a helmet.
Both were transported to the hospital.
No one in the car was injured.
Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.
