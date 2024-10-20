2-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. leaves 1 injured

1 hour ago
One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Harrison Twp.

It happened at the intersection of Markey Road and Anniston Drive just after 10 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A Buick Enclave went southbound on Markey Road and upon approaching Anniston Drive, a Toyota Camry turned left from the stop sign on Anniston in front of the Buick and was hit by the Buick, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle by the Harrison Twp. Fire Department with serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of Buick had minor injuries and was transported as well, deputies said.

The Toyota driver was cited, according to the sheriff’s office.

Th incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.