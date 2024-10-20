2-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. leaves 1 injured

A Buick Enclave went southbound on Markey Road and upon approaching Anniston Drive, a Toyota Camry turned left from the stop sign on Anniston in front of the Buick and was hit by the Buick, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle by the Harrison Twp. Fire Department with serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The driver of Buick had minor injuries and was transported as well, deputies said.

The Toyota driver was cited, according to the sheriff’s office.

Th incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.