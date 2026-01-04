2-vehicle crash injures at least 4 people in Dayton Sunday; 1 vehicle fled

Dispatch said four people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, but details regarding their injuries weren’t available.

Dispatch said one of the vehicles fled from the scene.

In a 911 call, a caller said “there has been a bad wreck, a hit-and-run actually. He was hit by a gray SUV with tinted windows.”

She said the driver and passenger were hit and the driver was outside the vehicle injured.

“The car he got hit by was going straight down on the 3400 block,” she said. She added the fleeing driver’s tires were messed up as she could hear them “screeching.”

She added the driver of the first vehicle was pinned against the dash and can’t move.

“The passenger is bleeding from the head,” she said.

Later in the call, she said there were additional people in the backseat of the vehicle.

Additional details are not yet available.