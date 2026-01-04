2-vehicle crash injures at least 4 people in Dayton Sunday; 1 vehicle fled

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

A crash in Dayton on Sunday morning left at least four people injured and one vehicle fled the scene.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash at Siebenthaler Avenue and Klepinger Road around 3 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch said four people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, but details regarding their injuries weren’t available.

Dispatch said one of the vehicles fled from the scene.

In a 911 call, a caller said “there has been a bad wreck, a hit-and-run actually. He was hit by a gray SUV with tinted windows.”

She said the driver and passenger were hit and the driver was outside the vehicle injured.

“The car he got hit by was going straight down on the 3400 block,” she said. She added the fleeing driver’s tires were messed up as she could hear them “screeching.”

She added the driver of the first vehicle was pinned against the dash and can’t move.

“The passenger is bleeding from the head,” she said.

Later in the call, she said there were additional people in the backseat of the vehicle.

Additional details are not yet available.

In Other News
1
This week may be tough for schools, workplaces due to flu
2
Ohio becomes 11th state to restrict use of gestational crates for pigs
3
How a Dayton wedding celebrated a family, immigrants and contributions...
4
Kitchen fire closes Slyder’s Tavern in Belmont neighborhood
5
What Ohio politicians are saying about the US strike on Venezuela

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.