2 women, 4 children taken to ER after Darke County crash

The sheriff’s office said that they found that April Foster, 29, of Dayton, was driving northbound on Route 49 in a white 2018 Ford Escape and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. They said that she drove into the path of a gray 2023 Kia Carnival driving west on Route 47.

Foster and her front seat passenger, Stephanie Young, 44, of Dayton, were taken to Wayne ER along with four juveniles, the release said. The driver of the Kia and a juvenile passenger were treated and released at the scene.

The sheriff’s office was joined at the scene by Ansonia Fire, Ansonia Rescue and Union City Rescue.

This crash remains under investigation.