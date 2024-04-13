2 women in hospital after head-on crash in Harrison Twp.

Two women were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Harrison Twp. Friday afternoon.
After investigation, Montgomery County deputies determined that at about 6:12 p.m., a woman was driving a silver Dodge Neon eastbound on Needmore Road while coming up to the intersection of Payne Avenue.
She drove left over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic, then crashed head-on into another vehicle driving the opposite direction, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
The driver of the Neon sustained serious injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
The sheriff’s office said that they believe alcohol may have played a factor in the crash, but that it remains under investigation.
