2-year-old shot in the hand, Dayton police investigating

Dayton police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was shot in the hand early Thursday.
Around 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Dayton Children’s Hospital and the 900 block of Neal Avenue for a shooting.
“A 2-year-old male had a gunshot wound to his hand,” said Lt. Eric Sheldon.
Dayton Police Department Care House Unit detectives are investigating.
It’s not clear what led up to the boy’s injury. We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Remembering Isaiah Jackson, the first Black music director of the...
2
Dayton residents, leaders react to security work group: ‘Downtown...
3
Beavercreek planners advance proposal for 53 new homes
4
Woman dead after car crashes into bushes, fence in Dayton
5
Dayton group asks city commission to denounce Venezuelan operations
About the Author