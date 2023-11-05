20-year-old arrested for OVI following rollover crash

A 20-year-old man was arrested following a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday in Darke County.

The crash occurred around 9:26 p.m. at Ohio 49 and Washington Road in Ansonia, Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers confirmed.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was heading northwest on Ohio 49 when it went left of center and off the left side of the road. The vehicle then traveled back across the road before going into a ditch and overturning.

Explore Man hospitalized after being shot during Xenia home invasion

The vehicle’s driver, 20-year-old Wyatt Mills, of Salamonia, Indiana, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and underage consumption, the sheriff’s office said. He refused medical treatment.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, dispatchers confirmed.