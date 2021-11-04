20-year-old elected to local school board

Mundy, 20, who is employed as a carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, said he worked with the school board his junior and senior years of high school and wanted to continue.

He said his top priorities for the school board role would be good student safety procedures, better communication involving everyone in the district, and more clubs, sports and opportunities for students.

“All students are good at something and it’s only right to give them the opportunity to find that something,” Mundy said during his campaign.

Miller, who is now tennis coach at West Carrollton High School, was first elected to the school board in 1997. Lewallen ran unopposed in 2017. In a separate West Carrollton school board race, Joe Cox ran unopposed and won a board seat that expires at the end of 2023.

West Carrollton city council

Incumbents Richard Barnhart and Amanda Zennie and newcomers Keith Tilton and Richard Dobson won four open spots on the West Carrollton City Council in a five-person race.

Barnhart earned nearly 27% and Zennie earned slightly more than 24% of the vote, while newcomer Tilton won just over 23% and write-in candidate Dobson won nearly 18%.

Explore Learn more about West Carrollton city council candidates

Harold Robinson, who was running for his second term, this time as a write-in candidate after missing a filing deadline for petitions, lost his shot at re-election, receiving just under 7% of ballots cast.

Barnhart was appointed to council in 2013 and reappointed in 2014, then won a second four-year term on council in 2017. He served as police chief of West Carrollton Police Department until his retirement in 2013. He now works as the guest services/front desk manager at Staybridge Suites Austin Landing.

Zennie, who is clerk of court for the Miamisburg Municipal Court, was elected to her first term on council in 2017. Tilton is a firefighter/paramedic for Washington Twp. Dobson is a marketing and sales representative.