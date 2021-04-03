2021 Troy Strawberry Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Festival officials created a COVID-19 safe plan that was supported by the Miami County Public Health Department, however the Troy Strawberry Festival Board of Directors said the regulations would be cost-prohibitive to the event and the nonprofit organizations that the festival serves.

“While we regret that we were unable to hold the Festival again this year, the Board understands that it is vested with fiscal responsibility and their decision, while it is unfortunate, demonstrates their commitment to assuring that the festival will be a part of the fabric of Troy for many years to come,” General Chairwoman Linda Roth said.