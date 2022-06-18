2022 Acura RDX remains quietly confident

But what good are updated looks if it lacks personality behind the wheel? While the Acura RDX has no real powertrain updates for the 2022 model year, there are still options based upon what you want from this luxury SUV.

There is only one powertrain option but it’s a pretty good one. The RDX has a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that produces 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission does a great job of handling the turbo and presents little to no turbo lag. Front-wheel drive is standard, but my tester had the optional all-wheel drive. Acura has invested a lot in AWD technology and when mated with the sportier trimmed SH creates the SH-AWD that has torque vectoring throwing torque to whatever wheel needs it the most. This is a significant part of the aforementioned personality of the Acura RDX.

Inside, as you’d expect from a luxury vehicle, there’s plenty of niceties. And for this model year, Acura boasts a 30% improvement in noise reduction — thanks to new acoustic glass and sound-deadening materials. Certainly the cabin is quiet and comfortable.

When outfitted with the A-Spec package, the RDX oozes luxury with a black headliner, suede-like door inserts, leather seats and leather steering wheel. Other packages added more features like puddle lights, heated rear seats, Acura’s ELS Premium Sound System, and ventilated front seats.

As nice as the sound system is, the clunky infotainment system detracts from it. Similar to Lexus, Acura still employs a hard-to-manage, non-intuitive touchpad that is both distracting and frustrating. With just a serious of knobs, buttons and some touch commands, the overall infotainment system and corresponding technology would be vastly improved.

New for the 2022 model year is a wireless charging pad, a USB-C charging port, wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity and built-in Amazon Alexa features. All of that tech is great but gets overshadowed by the confounding touchpad.

The RDX has a starting price of just under $40,000. But when loaded with optional packages the price can raise to as much as $53,300. My tester, which came with several pricier options, had a base price of $51,300. With the addition of the beautiful Apex Blue exterior ($500 charge) plus handling fees, my tester had a final MSRP of $52,845.

The AWD RDX has an EPA rating of 21 mpg/city and 26 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mixed suburban driving, I averaged nearly 24 mpg and that felt adequate.

To be so successful for so many years, Acura has to be doing something right with the RDX. It’s not overly flashy or highly marketed, yet it still remains a big-seller for Honda’s luxury brand. And having spent a week in the compact luxury SUV, I can see why the Acura RDX remains so quietly confident.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2022 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-SPEC ADV

Price/As tested price................................................ $51,300/$52,845

Mileage.......................................... 21 mpg/city; 26 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 272 hp/280 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 10-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ East Liberty, OH