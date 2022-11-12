2022 Mazda 3: Alike but different

It’s rare when I get two variants of the same car. It’s even rarer when both cars are almost identically priced but have different looks. Think of this week’s testers as the fraternal twins of Mazda. This week I am driving both variants of the Mazda 3, the sedan and the hatchback.
If you’ve read my previous reviews you know I have an affinity for hatchbacks, so naturally my preference will be toward the hatchback variant of the 2022 Mazda 3. But the sedan also has many of the same merits as the hatch. It’s really just about the looks, although I did think the Mazda 3 Hatchback just seemed to drive a little more enthusiastically.
But on paper, the 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is the exact same. And the 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque is quite impressive for such a small car. The non-turbo engine is unathletic and is quite pedestrian. Mated with available (but optional) all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission, the Mazda 3 holds onto its playful side and grips the road aggressively.
The squatty nature of both cars makes it fun to drive with the transmission adequately keeping up with the turbo with just a little bit of noticeable turbo lag. Otherwise, the sedan and hatch both prove to be enjoyable to drive, a reputation Mazda has enjoyed for years.
It basically comes down to looks when comparing the two. The overall styling of the sedan is less inspiring, while the bulbous back side of the hatchback feels more youthful and exciting. Perhaps it’s helping me reminisce about my youth when hatchbacks were hot instead of a passe as they are now. As I near the age of 50, I like holding onto the past a bit and feeling a bit youthful when given the choice. And the Mazda 3 as the hatchback caters to that whim.
There is nothing changed from the previous model year regarding the interior, except for the new Carbon Edition trim (which neither of my testers had). Otherwise, the interior is what you expect from Mazda. While there is nothing extraordinary about the interior, the touchpoints are consistent and the comfort is good. The milquetoast adjective of fine properly describes the overall interior. There’s nothing thrilling but nothing disappointing, except for the infotainment system.
Now that Lexus has begun to update their confounding infotainment system, that leaves Mazda as the loan automaker with clunkiest, least user-friendly infotainment system in the automotive industry. If there’s one area that Mazda lags far behind its in technology.
The back seat of the sedan is comfortable and surprisingly big for a compact car. The hatchback feels even bigger. And when it comes to cargo room, the sedan has a 13.2 cubic foot trunk while the hatchback has 20.1 cubic feet of cargo room. That’s another plus on the side of the hatch over the sedan.
Fuel economy is the same with an EPA rating of 23 mpg/city and 32 mpg/highway for both versions of the Mazda 3 (with AWD).
As mentioned both cars are priced nearly identical with the sedan at the Premium trim with the Plus Package having a price of $33,100 while the hatchback with the same trim and package had an MSRP of $34,400.
The 2022 Mazda 3 has three engine options, two different drivetrains and the compact car is offered as a sedan and hatchback. These kind of options help spread the mass appeal of this car with many of these options coming down to a matter of preference.
Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside
2022 Mazda 3 Sedan Premium Plus
Price/As tested price................................................ $33,100/$33,100
Mileage.......................................... 23 mpg/city; 32 mpg/hwy
Engine............................................. 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder
Horsepower................................. 227 hp/310 lbs./ft.
Transmission................................. Six-speed automatic
Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive
Final Assembly Point................ Hiroshima, Japan
2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback Premium Plus
Price/As tested price................................................ $34,400/$34,400
Mileage.......................................... 23 mpg/city; 32 mpg/hwy
Engine............................................. 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder
Horsepower................................. 227 hp/310 lbs./ft.
Transmission................................. Six-speed automatic
Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive
Final Assembly Point................ Hiroshima, Japan
