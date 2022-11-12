2022 Mazda 3: Alike but different

There is nothing changed from the previous model year regarding the interior, except for the new Carbon Edition trim (which neither of my testers had). Otherwise, the interior is what you expect from Mazda. While there is nothing extraordinary about the interior, the touchpoints are consistent and the comfort is good. The milquetoast adjective of fine properly describes the overall interior. There’s nothing thrilling but nothing disappointing, except for the infotainment system.

Now that Lexus has begun to update their confounding infotainment system, that leaves Mazda as the loan automaker with clunkiest, least user-friendly infotainment system in the automotive industry. If there’s one area that Mazda lags far behind its in technology.

The back seat of the sedan is comfortable and surprisingly big for a compact car. The hatchback feels even bigger. And when it comes to cargo room, the sedan has a 13.2 cubic foot trunk while the hatchback has 20.1 cubic feet of cargo room. That’s another plus on the side of the hatch over the sedan.

Fuel economy is the same with an EPA rating of 23 mpg/city and 32 mpg/highway for both versions of the Mazda 3 (with AWD).

As mentioned both cars are priced nearly identical with the sedan at the Premium trim with the Plus Package having a price of $33,100 while the hatchback with the same trim and package had an MSRP of $34,400.

The 2022 Mazda 3 has three engine options, two different drivetrains and the compact car is offered as a sedan and hatchback. These kind of options help spread the mass appeal of this car with many of these options coming down to a matter of preference.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2022 Mazda 3 Sedan Premium Plus

Price/As tested price................................................ $33,100/$33,100

Mileage.......................................... 23 mpg/city; 32 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 227 hp/310 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. Six-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Hiroshima, Japan

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback Premium Plus

Price/As tested price................................................ $34,400/$34,400

Mileage.......................................... 23 mpg/city; 32 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 227 hp/310 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. Six-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Hiroshima, Japan