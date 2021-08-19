20th anniversary of 9/11: Tell us what you remember

As we prepare to observe the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Dayton Daily News wants to know how you remember the day — and how it may have changed you.
Miami Valley residents were going about their morning routines on Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists crashed a hijacked airliner into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
It was 8:46 a.m.
Seventeen minutes later, the South Tower was hit; at 9:37 a.m., the Pentagon. We witnessed the horror of the collapsing towers on television and learned another plane went down in Pennsylvania.
Like citizens everywhere, we watched the skies above clear, shaken with the thought of what might happen next while holding loved ones near. We came together to mourn the nearly 3,000 souls lost, the dead representing 93 nations.
The day means something different to us all. Perhaps you were young at the time — maybe not yet born — but the tragedy shaped who you’ve become.
