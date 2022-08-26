21 businesses in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District that have helped it transform

142 E 3rd St, Dayton
www.facebook.com/bozacks
The Century Bar
Bob Moats behind the historic bar at Jay’s Restaurant in Dayton. LISA POWELL / STAFF
18 S Jefferson St, Dayton
centurybardayton.com
Choice Juice Boxx 937
31 S St Clair St, Dayton
choicejuiceboxx937.com
Dayton Church Supply
Dayton Church Supply in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
136 E 3rd St, Dayton
www.daytonchurchsupply.com
D N D Uniforms
DND Uniforms in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
120 E 3rd St, Dayton
www.facebook.com/DND-Uniforms-1814164868847247/
Don’s Pawn Shop
Don's Pawn Shop in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
107 E Third St. Dayton
www.donspawnshop.com
EmBark - Dayton Dog Supply
EmBARK Dayton Dog Supply, located at 33 South St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton’s St. Clair Lofts building. EmBARK is downtown Dayton’s first dog boutique. Featured products include bandanas, custom leashes, collars, grooming supplies and dog food. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
33 S. St. Clair St. Dayton
www.embarkdayton.com
Grace Lane Boutique
Grace Lane Boutique in downtown Dayton. Store owner Danielle Goodman adjusts a mannequin. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
133 E 4th Street, Dayton
www.gracelaneboutique.com
Jollity
Jollity, located at 127 E. 3rd St.. in Dayton
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
127 E. 3rd Street, Dayton
www.jollitydayton.com
Now and Zen DIY Studio
Now and Zen DIY Studio in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
121 E 3rd St, Dayton
www.shopnowandzen.com
Onyx & Ash Salon
45 S St Clair St. Dayton
www.onyxashsalon.com
Right Corner Bar
Right Corner Bar in the Fire Blocks District of Dayton. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
105 E 3rd St, Dayton
www.facebook.com/RightCornerBar
Salt Block Biscuit Co.
The Salt Block Biscuit Company on Third Street in the Fire Block District opened Tuesday September 22,2020.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
119 E 3rd St, Dayton
www.facebook.com/SaltBlockBiscuitCo
Skeleton Dust Records
Luke Tandy opened Skeleton Dust Records at 133 E. 3rd St., downtown Dayton. Contributed photo
133 E. 3rd St., Dayton
www.skeletondustrecords.com
Sole Touchers shoe store
37 S St Clair St, Dayton
soletouchers.com
Space Three
Space Three's Wellness Wednesdays focus on fitness and nutrition - Contributed
39 S. Saint Clair Street, Dayton
www.spacethreedayton.com
Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar
Step inside the Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
146 E 3rd St, Dayton
www.facebook.com/ThirdPerk
Tony & Pete’s
Justin Simmons and Kathleen Roll, a husband and wife team, opened Tony & Pete’s Groceries and Coldcuts at 129 E. Third Street.
129 E 3rd St, Dayton
www.tonyandpetes.com
Twist Cupcakery
Twist Cupcakery, located at 25 S. St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton, is owned by Kate River.
25 S St Clair St, Dayton
www.twistcupcakery.com
Two Social
Two Social in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
123 E 3rd St, Dayton
www.2socialdayton.com
White Anvil Tattoo
135 E 4th St, Dayton
www.facebook.com/whiteanviltattoo