21 businesses in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District that have helped it transform

People line-up to visit Salt Block Biscuit Company on Third Street in the Fire Block District.

Local News
By , Staff Writer
18 minutes ago

In a few short years, the Fire Blocks District around East Third Street has transformed from a rundown and lethargic dead spot near the heart of city to one of the more lively urban destinations, offering a cluster of eclectic, small independent businesses.

Here is a sample of some of the places you can find there.

Bozacks Cocktail Lounge

Bozacks Cocktail Lounge in the Fire Blocks District of Dayton. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Bozacks Cocktail Lounge in the Fire Blocks District of Dayton. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

142 E 3rd St, Dayton

www.facebook.com/bozacks

The Century Bar

Bob Moats behind the historic bar at Jay’s Restaurant in Dayton. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Bob Moats behind the historic bar at Jay’s Restaurant in Dayton. LISA POWELL / STAFF

18 S Jefferson St, Dayton

centurybardayton.com

Choice Juice Boxx 937

31 S St Clair St, Dayton

choicejuiceboxx937.com

Dayton Church Supply

Dayton Church Supply in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Dayton Church Supply in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

136 E 3rd St, Dayton

www.daytonchurchsupply.com

D N D Uniforms

DND Uniforms in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

DND Uniforms in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

120 E 3rd St, Dayton

www.facebook.com/DND-Uniforms-1814164868847247/

Don’s Pawn Shop

Don's Pawn Shop in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Don's Pawn Shop in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

107 E Third St. Dayton

www.donspawnshop.com

EmBark - Dayton Dog Supply

EmBARK Dayton Dog Supply, located at 33 South St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton’s St. Clair Lofts building. EmBARK is downtown Dayton’s first dog boutique. Featured products include bandanas, custom leashes, collars, grooming supplies and dog food. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

33 S. St. Clair St. Dayton

www.embarkdayton.com

Grace Lane Boutique

Grace Lane Boutique in downtown Dayton. Store owner Danielle Goodman adjusts a mannequin. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Grace Lane Boutique in downtown Dayton. Store owner Danielle Goodman adjusts a mannequin. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

133 E 4th Street, Dayton

www.gracelaneboutique.com

Jollity

Jollity, located at 127 E. 3rd St.. in Dayton

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

127 E. 3rd Street, Dayton

www.jollitydayton.com

Now and Zen DIY Studio

Now and Zen DIY Studio in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Now and Zen DIY Studio in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

121 E 3rd St, Dayton

www.shopnowandzen.com

Onyx & Ash Salon

45 S St Clair St. Dayton

www.onyxashsalon.com

Right Corner Bar

Right Corner Bar in the Fire Blocks District of Dayton. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Right Corner Bar in the Fire Blocks District of Dayton. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

105 E 3rd St, Dayton

www.facebook.com/RightCornerBar

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

The Salt Block Biscuit Company on Third Street in the Fire Block District opened Tuesday September 22,2020.

Credit: Jim Noelker

119 E 3rd St, Dayton

www.facebook.com/SaltBlockBiscuitCo

Skeleton Dust Records

Luke Tandy opened Skeleton Dust Records at 133 E. 3rd St., downtown Dayton. Contributed photo

Luke Tandy opened Skeleton Dust Records at 133 E. 3rd St., downtown Dayton. Contributed photo

133 E. 3rd St., Dayton

www.skeletondustrecords.com

Sole Touchers shoe store

37 S St Clair St, Dayton

soletouchers.com

Space Three

Space Three's Wellness Wednesdays focus on fitness and nutrition - Contributed

Space Three's Wellness Wednesdays focus on fitness and nutrition - Contributed

39 S. Saint Clair Street, Dayton

www.spacethreedayton.com

Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar

Step inside the Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

146 E 3rd St, Dayton

www.facebook.com/ThirdPerk

Tony & Pete’s

Justin Simmons and Kathleen Roll, a husband and wife team, opened Tony & Pete’s Groceries and Coldcuts at 129 E. Third Street.

Justin Simmons and Kathleen Roll, a husband and wife team, opened Tony & Pete’s Groceries and Coldcuts at 129 E. Third Street.

129 E 3rd St, Dayton

www.tonyandpetes.com

Twist Cupcakery

Twist Cupcakery, located at 25 S. St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton, is owned by Kate River.

Twist Cupcakery, located at 25 S. St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton, is owned by Kate River.

25 S St Clair St, Dayton

www.twistcupcakery.com

Two Social

Two Social in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Two Social in Dayton's Fire Blocks District. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

123 E 3rd St, Dayton

www.2socialdayton.com

White Anvil Tattoo

135 E 4th St, Dayton

www.facebook.com/whiteanviltattoo

