$2.1 million energy project set for downtown Dayton building

The Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority has issued and sold $2.1 million in bonds for a PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) energy project at 130 W. 2nd St., downtown.
The PACE loan of $2.1 million will be made to Brian Lash, owner and principal of 130 West Second LLC, for several improvements in energy and natural resource consumption, the port said.
PACE is a tool the Port Authority has offered Dayton property owners in the past, including the cluster of Front Street buildings in 2017.
“Without the Port Authority’s help and without PACE, the planned improvements were not feasible,” Lash said in a port release. “This funding will help reduce the building’s carbon footprint by making it more energy efficient.”
Lash plans to replace all incandescent and fluorescent lights with higher-efficiency LED lighting; rebuilding chillers to reduce power consumption; installing a new cooling tower to reduce electric and water consumption; installing new HVAC-control automation, with remote control access.
Ken Werling, building manager, said windows will be coated with film on the east, south, and west sides of the building to reduce heat, with all of the building’s 1,875 windows to be resealed.
The 21-story building has tenants on 20 floors, Lash said.
In July, Port Authority trustees approved the issuance of $6.85 million in taxable PACE bonds for the Dayton Phoenix’s reconstructed plant and offices at 1619 Kuntz Road in North Dayton. This transaction will close in the fourth quarter 2021.