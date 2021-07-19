JUST IN: Port Authority to issue $6.3M in bonds for Dayton-Phoenix rebuilding

Mike DiPerna, a financial advisor to the trustees, said the rebuilding itself is valued at some $63 million, with the demolition of the earlier structure and other expenses adding to the overall cost of the project.

“This is a great Dayton story,” said Joseph Geraghty, executive director of the Port Authority.

“This is a great illustration of a cloud with a silver lining,” added Jerry Brunswick, an advisor to the Port Authority.

In a PACE project, the cost of new energy equipment can be repaid for up to 20 years via an assessment added to a property’s tax bill.

In this project, once the PACE bonds are closed, the bond proceeds will be available to be drawn for reimbursement of eligible expenses.

Specifically, this financing over a 15-year term will go toward new LED lighting, lighting controls and improvements to the company’s heating, air conditioning and ventilation system.

PACE is a tool the Port Authority has offered Dayton property owners in the past, including the cluster of Front Street buildings in 2017 and for the Beth Abraham Synagogue in Oakwood.