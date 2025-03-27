22-year-old woman dies following one-vehicle crash in Dayton

A 22-year-old woman died at the hospital following a crash late Wednesday morning in Dayton.
Just before 11:30 a.m., the woman was driving a 2013 Nissan Sentra west in the 1200 block of East Third Street when the car crossed the turn lane median into the eastbound lanes, according to Dayton police.
The car continued off the left side of the road, hitting a curb and then a tree.
The woman was removed from the car and taken to the hospital. She was pronounced dead after noon, according to police.
No one else was inside the car.
Dayton police Traffic Services Unit detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.
