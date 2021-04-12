$2.2M West Dayton job opportunity center designed to build community equity

“We’ll have the same type of services that are provided at the Job Center,” he said. “We will do Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act training and job seeker connections to job opportunities.”

Construction on the classrooms, offices and meeting spaces are on schedule to be completed July 14 barring any setbacks, said Michael Zimmerman, a county spokesman.

Montgomery County’s $2.2 million investment includes the lease and cost to build out the space. Additionally, the Greater Ohio Workforce Board contributed $300,000 toward the project and may provide more funding, Lieberman said.

Even before the pandemic’s toll on jobs, the unemployment rate in Dayton hovered about 60% higher than the national average — and significantly higher in some Dayton neighborhoods, according to American Community Survey statistics.

Last June, Montgomery County declared racism a public health crisis and announced efforts, including the new center, to help improve conditions that lead to disparate outcomes for minorities in the community.

In passing the resolution, commissioners said the county will work to dismantle racism and create equity through policies focused on the delivery of human and social services, evenhanded justice, economic development, and job training and employment access.

“We put a lot of money into programming and yet we still have so many underserved, unemployed and underemployed,” Lieberman said. “We think this concentrated effort is really going to be helpful because there are good paying jobs out there.”