IT jobs: West Dayton residents focus of new Montgomery County, Sinclair initiative

With a $2 million investment, Montgomery County is building the new Employment Opportunity Center within a 15,000-square-foot space at Westown Shopping Center that formerly held an ALDI store. In addition to job services, the new center will house youth mentoring programs and community spaces for the residents in an underserved area of the county.

The Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees previously approved a $310,000 investment in the Employment Opportunity Center to lease 1,735 square-feet of classroom space and outfit it with furniture, fixtures and equipment, according to the college.

The “vital investment” in West Dayton will “help area residents secure high-demand credentials leading to meaningful employment,” said Dan Sadlier, chairman of the Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees.

Rederings illustrate how Montgomery County plans to convert a former ALDI store at Westown Shopping Center into a new Employment Opportunity Center that when finished will house services for job seekers and space for youth mentorship programs in West Dayton. SUBMITTED Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

Sinclair’s flexible classroom and lab space will allow for the modification of course offerings to meet changing workforce needs, according to Sinclair College, which anticipates offering coursework at the new center once construction is completed in mid to late summer this year.

The agreement will help build a strong countywide workforce, said Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman.

“Partnering with Sinclair is going to enhance what is possible through the Employment Opportunity Center,” she said. “People will be able to get IT training and work with our recruiters all in one location.”