IT jobs: West Dayton residents focus of new Montgomery County, Sinclair initiative

West Dayton residents will soon have improved access to information technology apprenticeships and entry-level IT certifications through a new agreement between Montgomery County and Sinclair College.
“This initiative will enhance Sinclair’s commitment to providing greater equity for the West Dayton community,” said Sinclair College President Steve Johnson.
The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Sinclair on Tuesday to bring apprenticeship services and other educational opportunities to the new Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center, scheduled to open this summer.
The collaboration will provide apprenticeships within the county’s internal IT department and serve as a model that other local employers can use to fill IT vacancies while diversifying the workforce, according to the county.
“This is a very high demand sector,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert. “The students will also be able to access job search and recruiting services that are going to be available through our workforce division. This is going to provide amazing opportunities for anyone interested in the career of IT.”
With a $2 million investment, Montgomery County is building the new Employment Opportunity Center within a 15,000-square-foot space at Westown Shopping Center that formerly held an ALDI store. In addition to job services, the new center will house youth mentoring programs and community spaces for the residents in an underserved area of the county.
The Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees previously approved a $310,000 investment in the Employment Opportunity Center to lease 1,735 square-feet of classroom space and outfit it with furniture, fixtures and equipment, according to the college.
The “vital investment” in West Dayton will “help area residents secure high-demand credentials leading to meaningful employment,” said Dan Sadlier, chairman of the Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees.
Credit: Submitted
Sinclair’s flexible classroom and lab space will allow for the modification of course offerings to meet changing workforce needs, according to Sinclair College, which anticipates offering coursework at the new center once construction is completed in mid to late summer this year.
The agreement will help build a strong countywide workforce, said Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman.
“Partnering with Sinclair is going to enhance what is possible through the Employment Opportunity Center,” she said. “People will be able to get IT training and work with our recruiters all in one location.”