$2.92M verdict awarded to man who sued doctor after losing lower leg

Hopkins’ attorney Jim Casey said he does not expect there to be an appeal of the verdict and the case was resolved for an undisclosed amount.

Hopkins was originally injured in a head-on car crash in August 2017 while traveling to the Warren County Career Center for school. He broke multiple bones, including his ankle.

Casey said Hopkin’s ankle was not aligned and the fracture was not properly reduced.

Hopkins said that when he went to his doctor appointments, he was told that his injuries were healing. He said they appeared not to be healing and in January 2018 Hopkins began seeing another doctor who recognized the infection and referred him to a foot and ankle specialist. But by that time, Hopkins said the best option was amputation.

Premier Health declined to comment for this story, citing that it was dismissed as a defendant in the case. The health system said that Magone is not currently an employee or associated with Premier Health. Lockemeyer said Magone now has a consulting practice.