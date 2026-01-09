2nd brother sentenced to at least 64 years in deadly shooting of 12-year-old Dayton

• Sentencing: Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. sentenced Javen Conner, 21, to 64 years to life in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What was he convicted of?

• Jury verdict: A jury found Conner guilty as charged following a trial in December.

He was convicted of murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and aggravated menacing charges.

Who was involved?

• Brothers convicted: A jury found 24-year-old Antawan Benson, Conner’s brother, guilty of the same charges. He was also convicted of having weapons while under disability.

Parker previously sentenced Benson to 67 years to life in prison.

• Charity Adams student: The pair reportedly shot multiple houses, including one where Isabella A’more Carlos was sleeping, on Aug. 23, 2024.

The seventh-grade Charity Adams Earley Girls Academy student was asleep in an upstairs bedroom when she was shot.

Isabella’s younger sister found her dead on the floor, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

“I tried to resuscitate her, but I couldn’t,” her father, Michael Nooks, said. “As a dad you’re supposed to be able to protect your kids, but I couldn’t in that situation.”

What were they accused of?

• Deadly shooting: Conner and Benson reportedly fired 37 shots, striking three homes on West Fairview Avenue.

One of the bullets struck Isabella as she was sleeping.

Isabella’s home was not the target and was caught in the crossfire, Johns said.

“This cowardly shooting was tragic and senseless,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. “This young girl with her entire life ahead of her, her entire future, was snuffed out. A seventh grader murdered while at home. Murdered while asleep in her bed.”

• Social media feud: The shooting was related to a social media post involving Conner and Benson’s cousin, Heck said.

The day before the shooting, on Aug. 22, 2024, the brothers approached a woman at Meadowlark Apartments in Trotwood.

Benson pointed a gun at the woman and chased her while she was in her car, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.

Heck said the social media post had nothing to do with the brothers directly.