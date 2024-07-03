2nd person dies after drive-by shooting in Dayton last week

Seven people were shot early June 24 in the 1500 block of Home Avenue. Officers were called to multiple locations on Home and South Euclid avenues just before 1 a.m.

Donna Zile, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The 18-year-old man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Lt. Col Eric Henderson said last week.

The other five people who were shot included two 17-year-old girls, two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old woman. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

“There were a large number of juveniles and young adults at this address,” Henderson said previously. “We don’t know the exact number, but I think it’s important to highlight this is the third incident at a vacant house where we’ve had these large gatherings of young adults or juveniles occur since June 17.”

The house was reportedly being prepared for new residents. The party was not inside the house, but people attending were using an electrical outlet outside the house.

Dayton police are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 937-333-COPS (2677). Those who want to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).