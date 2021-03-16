Beavercreek bank robbery is 2nd U.S. Bank branch robbed in 2 days

Beavercreek police are investigating a bank robbery reported Tuesday afternoon at a U.S. Bank branch.
The robbery at 3:45 p.m. at the bank at 3245 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek is the second U.S. Bank branch robbed in two days in Greene County.
The first U.S. Bank robbery happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday at 1 W. Main St. in Fairborn after a man handed a note to a teller demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Fairborn police said.
Fairborn police on Tuesday afternoon identified a person of interest in the robbery, and said an arrest warrant had been issued for 62-year-old William “Tony” Rivers, who stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 220 pounds. He is not in custody.
It is not clear whether the two bank robberies in Beavercreek and Fairborn are connected.
The robber in the Beavercreek case was described as a man who stands about 6 feet tall who was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes and a blue “beanie” cap. He fled on foot before officers arrived with an undetermined amount of cash, Beavercreek police said.
Anyone with information in the Beavercreek bank robbery is asked to contact detectives Dave Holley or Brian Cline at 937-427-5520.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Rivers is asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000
Credit: Fairborn Police Department