Beavercreek bank robbery is 2nd U.S. Bank branch robbed in 2 days

The robbery at 3:45 p.m. at the bank at 3245 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek is the second U.S. Bank branch robbed in two days in Greene County.

The first U.S. Bank robbery happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday at 1 W. Main St. in Fairborn after a man handed a note to a teller demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Fairborn police said.