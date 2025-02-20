Breaking: 3 businesses planning to open this year in West Carrollton

3 businesses planning to open this year in West Carrollton

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, will be the first new retail establishment in West Carrollton's River District.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, will be the first new retail establishment in West Carrollton's River District.
Local News
By and
1 hour ago
X

The City of West Carrollton has three new businesses in the midst of construction.

On Wednesday, the city posted a community development update on Facebook highlighting the status of Culver’s, Dunkin' and Sheetz.

Here’s what we know:

Culver’s 🍔

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, will be the first new retail establishment in West Carrollton's River District (CITY OF WEST CARROLLTON).

Credit: City of West Carrollton

icon to expand image

Credit: City of West Carrollton

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, will be the first new retail establishment in the city’s River District, a $75 million public-private development project.

The restaurant is on track to open this summer in the Southeast corner of East Dixie Drive and Manchester Road, the city said.

The River District, a project spearheaded by Woodard Development and Dillin LLC, aims to transform the West Carrollton Interstate 75 interchange area along both sides of East Dixie Drive into a mixed-use development, featuring retail, dining and entertainment options, plus a hotel, condominiums, apartments and public recreation spaces.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Culver’s Restaurant coming soon to West Carrollton River District

Dunkin’ ☕

The Gilligan Company is in the midst of transforming the former Sonic Drive-In at 801 E. Dixie Drive into a new Dunkin' location (CITY OF WEST CARROLLTON).

Credit: City of West Carrollton

icon to expand image

Credit: City of West Carrollton

The Gilligan Company is in the midst of transforming the former Sonic Drive-In at 801 E. Dixie Drive into a new Dunkin' location.

“They’ve removed much of the old facade and have wasted no time transforming the former Sonic into their new home,” the city said.

The new Dunkin’ location will feature a tap system with Dunkin’s signature cold beverages, a front-facing bakery case with a variety of baked goods and a double drive-thru. Customers will be able to order ahead and pick-up orders in a dedicated space inside the establishment.

In May 2024, a spokeswoman for the company said it’s expect to open in late quarter one of 2025.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dunkin’ to replace former Sonic in West Carrollton

Sheetz ⛽

Sheetz, a gas station and convenience store chain, is constructing a new location at the top of Alex Road in the Imperial Square shopping center (CITY OF WEST CARROLLTON).

Credit: City of West Carrollton

icon to expand image

Credit: City of West Carrollton

Sheetz, a gas station and convenience store chain, is constructing a new location at the top of Alex Road in the Imperial Square shopping center, just off Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725).

The building process is about halfway complete, the city said.

In April 2022, Sheetz announced plans to open 20 new stores in western Ohio in a five-year span. The company has opened seven stores in the Dayton-Springfield area in less than a year.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheetz continues blanketing the area

In Other News
1
Woman found dead in early-morning house fire in Harrison Twp.
2
Feds: Men charged in Burrow burglary also committed other burglaries at...
3
KFC leaving Kentucky as Yum moves corporate office to Texas
4
Dayton Metro Library addresses tampons, flags controversies: ‘We’re...
5
Choice Juice Boxx in Dayton helps customers balance their body’s...

About the Authors

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter
Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter