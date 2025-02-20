3 businesses planning to open this year in West Carrollton

Here’s what we know:

Culver’s 🍔

Credit: City of West Carrollton Credit: City of West Carrollton

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, will be the first new retail establishment in the city’s River District, a $75 million public-private development project.

The restaurant is on track to open this summer in the Southeast corner of East Dixie Drive and Manchester Road, the city said.

The River District, a project spearheaded by Woodard Development and Dillin LLC, aims to transform the West Carrollton Interstate 75 interchange area along both sides of East Dixie Drive into a mixed-use development, featuring retail, dining and entertainment options, plus a hotel, condominiums, apartments and public recreation spaces.

Dunkin’ ☕

Credit: City of West Carrollton Credit: City of West Carrollton

The Gilligan Company is in the midst of transforming the former Sonic Drive-In at 801 E. Dixie Drive into a new Dunkin' location.

“They’ve removed much of the old facade and have wasted no time transforming the former Sonic into their new home,” the city said.

The new Dunkin’ location will feature a tap system with Dunkin’s signature cold beverages, a front-facing bakery case with a variety of baked goods and a double drive-thru. Customers will be able to order ahead and pick-up orders in a dedicated space inside the establishment.

In May 2024, a spokeswoman for the company said it’s expect to open in late quarter one of 2025.

Sheetz ⛽

Credit: City of West Carrollton Credit: City of West Carrollton

Sheetz, a gas station and convenience store chain, is constructing a new location at the top of Alex Road in the Imperial Square shopping center, just off Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725).

The building process is about halfway complete, the city said.

In April 2022, Sheetz announced plans to open 20 new stores in western Ohio in a five-year span. The company has opened seven stores in the Dayton-Springfield area in less than a year.