3 firefighters injured while battling house fire in Troy

Crews arrived to heavy fire on the first floor and quickly extinguished the main fire, according to a spokesperson for the city of Troy.

However, the fire had advanced through the walls and into the attic. While firefighters were working on the second floor, conditions changed and crews had to evacuate.

They couldn’t use the stairs and four firefighters had to exit through a second story window and climb down a ladder.

Three of those firefighters went to Upper Valley Medical Center to be evaluated.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the house appears to be a total loss, according to the city.

The Red Cross is helping the residents and the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Piqua, Tipp City, Casstown, Pleasant Hill and Ludlow Falls fire departments also responded and helped at the scene.