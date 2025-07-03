German cars will be on display at August car show

Building on the success of last year’s event at the annual Germanfest Picnic, an all-German car show will be noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at Bomberger Park in Dayton.
Entrance to the park is from Josie Street.
Check-in and on-site registration will be held from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Registration, limited to 100 cars, is $15 in advance or $20 per vehicle on site and includes tokens for Germanfest food.
Admission is free for spectators.
Prizes will be awarded for the top 25 entries and Best of Show.
For more information, visit GermanfestDayton.com.
