3 injured after fire reported on 12th floor of Kettering apartments

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital after a fire on the 12th floor of a Kettering apartment complex.
According to Kettering Fire Battalion Chief James Lokai, crews were called to the building in the 2200 block of South Patterson Boulevard at 4:23 p.m. He said that the initial call said that the fire was on the third floor, but ended up being on the 12th.
In all, three people were injured during the incident, Lokai said, one who was in the main apartment where the fire was and two who were injured while exiting the building. None of the injuries were serious, he said.
The cause of the fire is currently still being investigated. However, the battalion chief said that most of the damage was confined to the one apartment, and most of that was on the outside balcony, though some fire made its way into the building.
Other than the person living in the apartment that suffered most of the damage, nobody was displaced due to the fire, Lokai said.
About the Author