3 injured after fire reported on 12th floor of Kettering apartments

According to Kettering Fire Battalion Chief James Lokai, crews were called to the building in the 2200 block of South Patterson Boulevard at 4:23 p.m. He said that the initial call said that the fire was on the third floor, but ended up being on the 12th.

In all, three people were injured during the incident, Lokai said, one who was in the main apartment where the fire was and two who were injured while exiting the building. None of the injuries were serious, he said.