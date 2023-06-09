Abby Michaels not guilty of murder, vehicular homicide after Mason family deaths in wrong-way crash

Bench trials are when a judge decides the facts of the case and reaches a verdict.

Her charges are in connection to the deaths of Timmy and Karen Thompson and their 10-year-old daughter, Tessa.

“The investigating law enforcement agency, Moraine Police Department, and we firmly believe there was sufficient evidence to prove Abby Michael’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and as such we are shocked and disappointed with Judge Dankof’s ruling today,” the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office shared in a statement on Friday. “We will continue to fight for justice for every victim in Montgomery County. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Thompson family during this difficult time.”

On Thursday, the state and Michaels’ defense attorney presented their closing arguments.

Prosecutors argued that Michaels knowingly and recklessly caused the deaths of the Thompsons, using her car as a deadly weapon.

Michaels’ attorneys argued that childhood trauma paired with rejection by her ex-husband caused her to have a psychogenic seizure and lose control of her car. Michaels has a medical history that includes seizures and a brain surgery.

Explore Trump indictment unsealed in documents case I Live updates

The four-day long trial featured state and defense witnesses, including Michaels’ ex-husband, the man she was dating at the time of the crash, an employee at the pizza shop where she celebrated St. Patrick’s Day, an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles investigator, a paramedic who responded to the crash scene, a Moraine Police Division sergeant, the mental health professional who treated Michaels after the crash and others.

Kyle Pastorelle married Michaels in 2018. The couple separated later that year, and he filed for divorce two days before the crash, according to his testimony.

The man told the courtroom on Monday that he received phone calls and texts from Michaels the evening of the crash but was hesitant to respond to her after taking one of her calls.

During that call, which lasted two minutes, Pastorelle said he recalls Michaels allegedly telling him she was going to “drive backwards on I-75″ after he declined to let her come over to talk.

She later sent a text telling her she loved him. Another message sent immediately after said she was going to die. The crash occurred roughly two minutes later.