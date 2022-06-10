3 injured, including 2 taken to Dayton Children’s, in rollover crash

Three people were injured during a rollover crash in Dayton Friday morning.
One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and two were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Information on their conditions was not released.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash in the 4600 block of Dayton Liberty Road around 6:52 a.m. Friday. One of the vehicles flipped over, according to dispatch.
Crews had to free one person from one of the vehicles. It’s not clear if that person was taken to Miami Valley or Dayton Children’s Hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
